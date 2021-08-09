SSC CHSL 2020 exam: Check detailed exam pattern, syllabus 

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 for remaining students. The tier 1 exams began on August 4 and will conclude on August 12. If you are appearing for the exam, it is essential that you get familiar with the pattern and syllabus of this exam.

SSC CHSL exam is conducted in three stages — tier I in computer-based test (CBT) mode, tier II is a ​descriptive paper and tier III is a typing test/ skill test. The candidates have to qualify at one stage in order to be eligible for the next tier exam.

SSC CHSL Tier I – Exam pattern

As per the exam scheme shared by the SSC, the tier I exam comprises 100 questions carrying 2 marks each. Candidates are allotted a total time of 60 minutes to solve the SSC CHSL Tier I paper. The paper is divided into four sections – English, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness with 25 questions asked from each section.

Tier I consist of objective type – multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi for all sections except the English language part. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC CHSL Tier I – Syllabus

The SSC CHSL tier I paper is divided into four sections.

English – The English section tests the basic language skills and understanding of a candidate. Questions are asked on grammar from topics like sentence structure, active/passive verbs, spot the errors. The commission also tests the vocabulary of a candidate with questions asked on synonym/antonyms, idioms and phrases, one work substitution etc.

Reading comprehension is also a part of the paper. However, the questions asked are simple and can be easily answered.

General intelligence – This section tests the logical reasoning of a candidate. Questions are asked on both verbal and non verbal reasoning. Some of the important topics in this section are analogy, syllogism, number series, blood relations, coding-decoding, ranking, etc. The questions are comparatively easier than the CGL and other exams and can be easily solved with prior practice.

Also read | SSC CGL 2019: Detailed exam pattern released for skill test

Quantitative aptitude – This is the calculative part of the paper with questions asked from the 10th level mathematic syllabus. The section broadly covers topics from number systems, algebra, geometry, mensuration, trigonometry, statistics charts among others. The focus is on basic arithmetic and algebra hence candidates should thoroughly prepare these sections for the exam.

General awareness – As the name suggests, this section is designed to test the general knowledge of a candidate. The paper included questions from current Indian polity and governance as well as scientific and technology.