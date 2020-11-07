SSC CHSL 2020: Application, eligibility, exam date, syllabus

SSC CHSL applications open at ssc.nic.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representational)

SSC CHSL 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the latest notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2020. The application process has begun at scc.nic.in and will remain open till December 15. Offline challans can be submitted till December 19. The tier-I exam will be held from April 12 to 27, 2021, as per the official notice.

Through CHSL 2020, candidates will be hired for the posts of lower divisional clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant, and data entry operators for various ministries, departments or offices of the government of India. The total number of vacancies, however, is not released yet.

SSC CHSL 2020: Eligibility

Age: The applicant should be at least 18 years of age to apply. The upper is capped at 27 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2021. Further, the age will be relaxed for the reserved category students as per the government rules.

Education: Candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised board or university. For DEO posts, however, one must have a science stream with mathematics as a subject.

SSC CHSL 2020: Fee

An application fee of Rs 100 will be applicable. For women, SC, ST, PwD, and ex-servicemen candidates, the fee is exempted.

SSC CHSL 2020: Exam pattern

Tier I will be a computer-based exam. Those who clear this level will be selected for the descriptive paper or tier-II. Selected candidates will be then called for skill test or typing test. There shall be no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking in the examination. The tier-I exam will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi for part-II, III, and IV. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

