SSC CHSL 2020: Application process to close soon for 4,726 vacancies

SSC CHSL 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the list of vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination – CHSL 2020. A total of 4,726 posts are notified. The application process for government jobs was released earlier and the same will be closed on December 15. Interested candidates need to submit their application forms at ssc.nic.in.

The detailed post-wise and state-wise break-up is available at the website, a brief of the jobs is as follows –

LSA/JSA/JPA – 1,538

PA/SA – 3181

DEO – 7

The last date to pay the online fee is December 17 and for the generation of the online challan, it is December 19. The offline challan needs to be submitted by December 21, as per the official schedule. The tier-I computer-based exam is scheduled to be held from April 12 to 27. Those who clear tier-I exam will be called for tier-II exam which will be descriptive.

Those who get through SSC CHSL are eligible for jobs across ministries. The selected candidates for the post of lower division clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant (JSA) the pay level is Rs 19,900 – Rs 63,200. The postal assistant (PA), sorting assistant (SA), and Data entry operator (DEO) grade A will get a salary in the range of Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100. Data Entry Operator (DEO), there is another pay level of Rs 29,200 – Rs 92,300.

