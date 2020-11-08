SSC CHSL 2020: Application, eligibility, exam date, syllabus

SSC CHSL 2020: Check details of application process. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

SSC CHSL 2020: The Staff Selection Commission has confirmed that the tier 1 computer based examination (CBE) of CHSL 2020-2021 will be conducted from April 12 to 27, 2021. SSC released the official notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level recruitment exam for 2020-2021 session at ssc.nic.in on November 6.

As one of the most important and popular annual recruitment events conducted by the commission, the SSC CHSL 2020 will create employment opportunities by filling up vacancies in various ministries, departments and offices of the Government of India.

As per the CHSL 2020-2021 notification released by the SSC, the commission will host an online registration and form fill-up event for intending candidates. The online registration process already commenced with the release of the official notification on November 6.

Candidates will be able to submit SSC CHSL 2021 online applications till December 15. The commission charges an application fee for registration and applications for CHSL exam. This time, candidates will be able to make online payment of fee till December 17. Those who wish to pay the fee offline will be able to generate offline challan till December 19. However, the last date of payment of fee through offline challan during banking hours is December 21.

Candidates meeting the minimum eligibility conditions have to apply online at ssc.nic.in as per schedule by paying a fee of Rs 100. Candidates have to fill up and submit the one time registration form in the step and the online application form in the second step.

It must be noted that candidates must provide a functional email address and mobile number in order to register online. Similarly, one must furnish scanned copies of relevant supporting documents and recent coloured photographs in order to submit the online application form. Once the process is completed, candidates are provided with the facility to check their application form status.

As per convention, post the completion of the registration and application form fill-up stage, candidates can expect the commission to release SSC CHSL admit cards for the exam from the official website. Unlike various educational institutes who switched to online proctored methods of conducting examinations, for SSC CHSL, candidates will have to appear only at the centre designated in the admit card.

It is issued around a week before the exam indicating the designated exam centre, date and time and other important information about and for the candidate. Candidates must take care to download the admit card from the official website as per schedule. The print out of the same must be carried to the exam centre on the day of the exam. Along with the admit card, it is also required that candidates carry a valid photo identity proof to the exam centre for verification of identity.

SSC has also specified the scheme and pattern of the CHSL 2020-2021 exam in the official notification system. Similar to last year, this year’s exam will also consist of three stages viz. tier-I, tier-II and tier-III. Tier-I exam scheduled to be conducted in April 2021 will be conducted in the form of computer-based tests. The paper will consist of 25 questions from each of the subjects of english language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude and general awareness.

Candidates will be allowed 60 minutes of duration to solve all of the questions. It is advised that intending candidates go through the official notification available at ssc.nic.in for the complete information about the syllabus and pattern of the exam.

Once the exam is over, SSC will release the answer keys of SSC CHSL in two stages i.e. provisional keys at first and then the final answer keys. One can submit representations against the provisional keys within a specified time duration by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question.

Since tier-II exam is of descriptive type and tier-III exam includes a skill test/ typing test, therefore, no answer keys are released. The results of the tier-I exam are expected at the official website once the final answer keys are released.

SSC CHSL final results are expected at the website only after the completion of all stages of the exam. However, individual results will also be released after the completion of each stage.

Those who qualify the Tier-I exam will be eligible to appear in the Tier-II exam. Similarly, only those who qualify the tier-II exam will be eligible to appear for the tier-III exam. Candidates must ensure that they start their preparations for the tier-I exam with sufficient time in hand, now that the SSC has announced the complete details of the exam.

