Friday, August 20, 2021
SSC CHSL 2020 tier 1 answer key released: Here’s how to raise objection

The window to raise objections will be open till August 25, 6 pm. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question or answer challenged

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: August 20, 2021 7:27:39 pm
The SSC CHSL tier-I 2019 exam was held on April 12 to 19 and August 4 to 12

SSC CHSL answer key 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the tentative answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam tier-I 2020. Those who appeared for the exam can download their answer key from the official website, ssc.nic.in. This is a preliminary answer key and candidates from today can raise objections (if any) against it.

The window to raise objections will be open till August 25, 6 pm. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question or answer challenged. The answer key too will be available to download only till August 25 thus candidates may download the same from the website within the deadline.

SSC CHSL answer key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘answer key tab’

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on the answer key link

Step 4: On the new page, enter login credentials

Step 5: Download the answer key and response sheet

The objections, so raised will be studied and then a final answer key will be released. The result will be based on the final answer key. In case an objection is accepted, the change will be reflected in the final answer key. The SSC CHSL tier-I 2020 exam was held from April 12 to 19 and August 4 to 12

