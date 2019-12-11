SSC CHSL: What to prepare for tier-I exam, check detailed topics

SSC CHSL exam (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/ Representational) SSC CHSL exam (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/ Representational)

SSC CHSL 2019: In the recently released notification, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced to conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination from March 16 to 27, 2020. While the application process is still on, candidates are left with less than three months to prepare.

With tens and lakhs of candidates applying for the recruitment exam, what makes the difference is to know what, where and how to prepare. If you are amongst the government job aspirants, read on to sharp your preparation strategy. First and foremost one should be clear about the exam pattern

SSC CHSL 2019: Prelims exam pattern

The Tier-I examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions (MCQs) only. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part-II, III and IV. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC CHSL 2019: English syllabus

English language: Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/ Homonyms, Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words, Idioms & Phrases, One word substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration, Shuffling of Sentence parts, Shuffling of Sentences in a passage, Cloze Passage, Comprehension Passage

General Intelligence: It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. The test will include questions on Semantic Analogy, Symbolic operations, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Trends, Figural Analogy, Space Orientation, Semantic Classification, Venn Diagrams, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Drawing inferences, Figural Classification, Punched hole/ pattern folding & unfolding, Semantic Series, Figural Pattern-folding and completion, Number Series, Embedded figures, Figural Series, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Emotional Intelligence, Word Building, Social Intelligence, Coding and de-coding, other sub-topics, if any Numerical operations

SSC CHSL 2019: Quantitative aptitude

Number Systems: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work.

Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations.

Geometry: Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts: Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles

Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base.

Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities like sin2𝜃 + Cos2 𝜃=1 etc.

Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart.

SSC CHSL 2019: General Awareness

The section would include questions on current events, awareness of the environment, questions on India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General policy and scientific research will also be asked

