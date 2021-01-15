SSC CHSL 2019 result date and time

SSC CHSL 2019 result: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to declare the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-I examination 2019 result today. The commission has earlier announced that they will publish the CHSL exam result on January 15. Those who pass the tier-I exam will be eligible to appear for descriptive paper or tier-II followed by skill test or typing test. The result will be available at ssc.nic.in.

Through the exams, candidates will be selected for the posts of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant, and data entry operator. Apart from LDC, the salary for all posts is up to Rs 81,100. For LDC and JSA the monthly salary will be up to Rs 63,200, as per the official notice.

SSC CHSL 2019 result: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link (yet to be visible)

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Result will be available, download

Tier-II paper will be descriptive. It will be 100 marks and in pen and paper mode. The duration of the descriptive paper will be for one hour. The paper would comprise writing of an essay of 200-250 words and a letter/ application of approximately 150-200 words. The minimum qualifying marks in tier-II would be 33 per cent. The paper will have to be written either in Hindi or in English.