SSC CHSL 2019 application form released at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL recruitment notification 2019: Apply at ssc.nic.in (Express Photo/Representational) SSC CHSL recruitment notification 2019: Apply at ssc.nic.in (Express Photo/Representational)

SSC CHSL 2019 notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination on December 3, 2019. Candidates can start applying at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The application process has begun and will remain open till January 10. The tier-I recruitment exam for class 12 pass candidates will be conducted from March 16 to March 27, 2020.

Those who clear the CBT one will be shortlisted for CBT 2 which is scheduled to be held on June 28, 2020. It is a three-tier recruitment process of which tier-I will be computer-based, tier-II will be descriptive and tier-III skill test clearing all levels will ensure a job in the government sector. The number of vacancies is not released yet.

Read| SSC CHSL 2019 Syllabus: What to prepare for prelims

SSC CHSL 2019 notification: Job description

The CHSL exam is held to recruitment at the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

Read| Single agency to conduct public sector recruitment through single exam: Centre

SSC CHSL 2019 notification: Eligibility

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible for the post. The upper age is capped at 27 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020. For reserved category candidates, there are relaxations in the upper age limit. For SC/ST it is five years; for OBC it is three years and for PwD it is 10 years. For PwD candidates belonging to OBC and SC/ST category the relaxation is 13 and 15 years, respectively. Ex-servicemen category applicants will get a relaxation of three years.

Education: The candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. For the post of data entry operator (DEO) applicant must have science stream with mathematics in class 12.

Read | SSC CHSL application form and vacancy updates

SSC CHSL 2019 notification: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, ‘new user? register now’ under ‘log-in’ window

Step 3: Fill details to register and verify

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment and submit

SSC CHSL 2019 notification: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

SSC CHSL 2019 notification: Exam pattern

Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

Those who qualify the first stage will be allowed to appear for the second stage. The Tier II will have descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage III, which includes the skill test or typing test.

SSC CHSL 2019 notification: Salary

Candidates selected for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be paid up to Rs 63,200. Those selected for the post of DEO and DEO grade A will get salary up to Rs 81,100. Salary for PA and SA will also be up to Rs 81,100.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd