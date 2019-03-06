SSC CHSL 2019: List of documents required for applying online

SSC CHSL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the registration process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2019 on its official website, ssc.nic.in. The online application is available at ssc.nic.in and will conclude on April 5 at 5 pm. The last date of making payment is April 7, 2019.

Candidates who clear the written exam scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to June 26, 2019 will be eligible for document verification (DV) process. To apply online, the candidate has to visit the official website and get registered. Here is the list of documents needed –

Matriculation/ Secondary Certificate.

Educational Qualification Certificate.

Order/ letter in respect of equivalent Educational Qualifications

Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories

Persons with Disabilities Certificate in the required format, if applicable

For Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.

No Objection Certificate, in case already employed in government/ government undertakings

A candidate who claims any change in name after matriculation on marriage or remarriage or divorce, etc. the following documents shall be submitted:

— In case of marriage of women: Photocopy of Husband’s passport showing names of spouses or an attested copy of marriage certificate issued by the Registrar of Marriage or in case of re-marriage of women: Divorce Deed/ Death certificate as the case may be in respect of first spouse; and photocopy of present husband’s passport showing names of spouse or an attested copy of marriage certificate issued by the Registrar of Marriage or an Affidavit from the husband and wife along with joint photograph duly sworn before the Oath Commissioner

— In case of divorce of women: Certified copy of Divorce Decree and Deed Poll/ Affidavit duly sworn before the Oath Commissioner.

— In other circumstances for change of name for both male and female: Deed Poll/ Affidavit duly sworn before the Oath Commissioner and paper cuttings of two leading daily newspaper in original (One daily newspaper should be of the area of applicant’s permanent and present address or nearby area) and Gazette Notification.

— Employer ID Card (Govt./ PSU/ Private), etc PwD candidates using the facility of scribe shall also be required to carry required Medical Certificate/ Undertaking/ Photocopy of the Scribe’s Photo ID Proof, as specified therein. Candidates without above-noted documents will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

