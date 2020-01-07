SSC CHSL 2019: From exam pattern to salary, all you need to know before applying

SSC CHSL 2019 registration process will be closed on January 10. Representational Image SSC CHSL 2019 registration process will be closed on January 10. Representational Image

SSC CHSL 2019 registration process: The application process for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination will be closed on January 10, 2020. There are just three days left to submit online applications for the SSC CHSL examination. The candidates can apply through the official website- ssc.nic.in.

Selected applications will be shortlisted for the computer-based test (CBT). The first recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to 27, 2020. Those who clear the CBT or the prelims will be shortlisted for CBT 2 which is scheduled to be held on June 28, 2020. The tier-II will be descriptive and tier-III skill test clearing all levels will ensure a job in the government sector.

SSC CHSL 2019 notification: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, ‘new user? register now’ under ‘log-in’ window

Step 3: Fill details to register and verify

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment and submit

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

SSC CHSL Exam pattern

The candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

Those who qualify the first stage will be allowed to appear for the second stage. The Tier II will have descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage III, which includes the skill test or typing test.

SSC CHSL: Salary

The selected candidates for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be paid up to Rs 63,200. Those selected for the post of DEO and DEO grade A will get salary up to Rs 81,100. Salary for PA and SA will also be up to Rs 81,100.

