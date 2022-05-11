SSC CHSL 2019 final result declared: Here’s how to check

SSC CHSL 2019 final result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019 final result on May 10, 2022. Candidates who appeared in the tier-3 (skill test) can check their result on the official website — ssc.nic.in.

As per the SSC official notice the final selection and allocation for SSC tier III was made on the basis of candidates performance in ‘tier-I and tier-II’ examinations and the preference of posts/ departments given by them at the time of document verification.

SSC CHSL 2019 final result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘results’ tab.

Step 3: A new page will open in a new window or tab. Click on the link for ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 final result’.

Step 4: A PDF will open. Find your name and roll number in the list of selected candidates.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference.

SSC declared the result of the skill test of CHSL 2019 on February 28, 2022, where a total number of 13,088 candidates were qualified to appear in the document verification.

If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the Commission or the concerned user department within a period of one year after declaration of result, he/ she must bring this to the notice of the user department immediately thereafter.

The detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the official website of the Commission on May 17, 2022. This facility will be available till June 4, 2022.