SSC CHSL 2019: Apply for 3259 vacancies, check exam pattern, salary, how to apply

SSC CHSL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released official notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level examination (CHSCL) 2019 on its official website, ssc.nic.in. The application process is on and will conclude on April 5, 2019, 5 pm. The last date of making payment is April 7, 2019.

Candidates will have to appear for two exams. The tier-I exam will be computer-based and will be conducted from June 1 to June 26, 2019. The tier-II exam will be descriptive and will be conducted on September 29, 2019.

A total of 3259 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Selected candidates will be hired on the post of lower division clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant (JSA), postal assistant or sorting assistant, data entry operator (DEO), data entry operator grade A.

SSC CHSL 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidate must be at least 18 years of age but not above 27 as on August 1, 2019. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Education: Candidates must have cleared class 12 exam. For the post of DEO in CandAG, candidates must have cleared class 12 from Science stream.

SSC CHSL 2019: Exam pattern

SSC CHSL 2019: Salary

For the post of LDC and JSA, candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1900. For PA, SA – Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 2400 and those hired at the post of DEO will get remuneration in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 and grade pay of Rs 2400.

SSC CHSL 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, register using email id

Step 3: Click on ‘apply’ in the main tab

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on CHSL and click on ‘apply’

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

SSC CHSL 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as fee. Those belonging to reserved category and females are exempted from paying the fee.

