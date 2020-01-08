SSC CHSL 2019: Apply for 10,415 vacancies, check the list

SSC CHSL 2019: Know vacancy list here SSC CHSL 2019: Know vacancy list here

The Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative vacancy list for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019 examination on Tuesday. For SSC CHSL exam 2019, a total of 10,415 vacancies will be filled in various government departments for posts of lower division clerk, JSA, PA/SA, and DEO. The list is available at ssc.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the application process for the SSC CHSL examination will be closed on January 10, 2020. The candidates have to appear for Tier I which will be a computer-based test (CBT). The first recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to 27, 2020.

Those who clear the Tier I will appear for Tier 2 which is scheduled to be held on June 28, 2020. The tier-II will be descriptive and tier-III skill test clearing all levels will ensure a job in the government sector.

The selected candidates for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be paid up to Rs 63,200. Those selected for the post of DEO and DEO grade A will get salary up to Rs 81,100. Salary for PA and SA will also be up to Rs 81,100.

