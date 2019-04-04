SSC CHSL 2019 application window to close tomorrow, no update on vacancy details

SSC CHSL 2019: The online application process for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2019 will be closed on Friday, April 5, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website- ssc.nic.in. The last date of making payment is April 7, 2019. Candidates will have to appear for two exams. The tier-I exam will be computer-based and will be conducted from June 1 to June 26, 2019. The tier-II exam will be descriptive and will be conducted on September 29, 2019.

Advertising

SSC CHSL 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidate must be at least 18 years of age but not above 27 as on August 1, 2019. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Education: Candidates must have cleared the class 12 exam. For the post of DEO in CandAG, candidates must have cleared class 12 from Science stream.

SSC CHSL 2019: Syllabus

General Intelligence (GI): Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Coding and de-coding, Trends, Venn Diagrams, Symbolic/Number Classification, Figural Analogy, Space Orientation, Drawing inferences, Punched hole/pattern-folding & unfolding, Semantic Series, Figural Classification, Word Building, Social Intelligence.

Advertising

English: Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Homonyms, Idioms and Phrases, Improvement of Sentences, One word substitution, Active and Passive Voice, Fill in the Blanks, Spellings, Idioms and Phrases, Narration, Phrases.

General Awareness: Current events, General Awareness, Indian History, Indian Geography, Economics

Quantitative Aptitude

Number systems: Relationship between numbers, Decimal Fractions, Time and Work, Percentages, Profit and Loss, Discount, Square roots, Interest (Simple and Compound), Mixture

Algebra: Follow the Class 10 syllabus

Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry: Follow the Matriculation (Class 10) syllabus

SSC CHSL 2019: Exam pattern

The Tier-I Examination will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions only that will be set both in English and Hindi for Part-II, III & IV. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer.

SSC CHSL 2019: Salary

For the post of LDC and JSA, candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1900. For PA, SA – Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 2400 and those hired at the post of DEO will get remuneration in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20200 and grade pay of Rs 2400.

SSC CHSL 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, register using email id

Step 3: Click on ‘apply’ in the main tab

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on CHSL and click on ‘apply’

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

SSC CHSL 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as the fee. Those belonging to reserved category and females are exempted from paying the fee.

About SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.