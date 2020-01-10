SSC CHSL 2019: Application process to be closed today, check details

SSC CHSL 2019: The last date to apply online- ssc.nic.in is today SSC CHSL 2019: The last date to apply online- ssc.nic.in is today

SSC CHSL 2019: The application process for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019 examination will be closed on Friday, January 10, 2020. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website- ssc.nic.in. For SSC CHSL exam 2019, a total of 10,415 vacancies will be filled in various government departments for posts of lower division clerk, JSA, PA/SA, and DEO.

The candidates have to appear for Tier I which will be a computer-based test (CBT). The first recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to 27, 2020.

SSC CHSL 2019 notification: Eligibility

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible for the post. The upper age is capped at 27 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020. For reserved category candidates, there are relaxations in the upper age limit. For SC/ST it is five years; for OBC it is three years and for PwD it is 10 years. For PwD candidates belonging to OBC and SC/ST category the relaxation is 13 and 15 years, respectively. Ex-servicemen category applicants will get a relaxation of three years.

Education: The candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. For the post of data entry operator (DEO) applicant must have science stream with mathematics in class 12.

SSC CHSL 2019 notification: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, ‘new user, register now’ under ‘log-in’ window

Step 3: Fill details to register and verify

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment and submit

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

SSC CHSL 2019 notification: Exam pattern

Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

Those who qualify the first stage will be allowed to appear for the second stage. The Tier II will have descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage III, which includes the skill test or typing test.

Pay scale

The selected candidates for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be paid up to Rs 63,200. Those selected for the post of DEO and DEO grade A will get salary up to Rs 81,100. Salary for PA and SA will also be up to Rs 81,100.

