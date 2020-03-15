SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-I exam: Important instructions before appearing for test

SSC CHSL 2019 exam from March 16. (Representational Image) SSC CHSL 2019 exam from March 16. (Representational Image)

SSC CHSL 2019 tier-I exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-I examination from March 16 to March 27, as per the official notification. A total of 10,415 vacancies are to be filled at the posts of lower divisional clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant (JSA), postal assistant (PA), sorting assistant (SA), data entry operator (DEO) and data entry operator grade A.

Exam pattern: To appear for SSC CHSL, the first thing candidates should know about is the exam pattern. Candidates will be given 60 minutes to solve the paper consisting of 100 questions for 200 marks.

For every right answer, two marks will be awarded and for wrong answer 0.5 marks will be deducted, as per rule. Thus, candidates need to attempt questions they are sure about to avoid negative marking.

Read| SSC CHSL syllabus here

Must haves: Applicants need to carry their admission certificate or hall ticket to the exam hall along with original valid photo-ID proof that should have name, date of birth and other details as printed on the SSC CHSL hall ticket.

Merit list preparation: Marks scored by candidates in thethe Compu Based Test (CBT), if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalised. To calculate the merit list, aggregate marks of tier-I and tier-II will be calculated. In case a candidate gets the same marks, the tier will be resolved by ranking candidate having more marks in tier-II exam. If the tie continues then preference will be given to older candidates followed by alphabetic order in which names of candidates appear.

Next round: Those who clear tier-I exam will be called for tier-II exam which will be descriptive paper followed by skill test or typing test. Finally selected candidates will be called for document verification and medical examination. The minimum qualifying marks in tier-II would be 33 per cent.

Salary: One of the biggest motivations for a job is the salary. On clearing all recruitment rounds of SSC CHSL, those hired at the post of LDC and JSA will get a pay up to Rs 63,200. Candidates at the post of PA, SA and DEO will be paid up to Rs 81,100.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.