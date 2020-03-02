SSC CHSL 2019-20 admit card release date and time

SSC CHSL 2019 admit card: The tier-I will be conducted from March 16 to March 27, 2020. SSC CHSL 2019 admit card: The tier-I will be conducted from March 16 to March 27, 2020.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination soon. As per the trend, the hall ticket can be released either on March 6 or 7 — which is 10 days before the commencement of the recruitment examination.

The tier-I recruitment exam for class 12 pass candidates will be conducted from March 16 to March 27. Interested candidates can download the hall ticket through all the region-based official websites.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth and click on login

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear

Step 5: Download and save it for further purpose.

SSC CHSL 2019-20: Exam pattern

Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

Those who qualify the first stage will be allowed to appear for the second stage, which is scheduled to be held on June 28, 2020. The tier II will have descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage III, which includes the skill test or typing test.

Candidates selected for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be paid up to Rs 63,200. Those selected for the post of DEO and DEO grade A will get salary up to Rs 81,100. Salary for PA and SA will also be up to Rs 81,100.

