SSC CHSL Result 2018: Tier III result declared, check cut-off details

Details of error percentage of the candidates in the skill test will be uploaded on the commission website on June 15. (Image credit: Pexel images/ representational)

The Staff Selection Commission on Thursday declared the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) 2018 result of typing test/DEST. The shortlisted candidates will now appear for document verification. Candidates who appeared for the tier III exam can check their result on the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

Along with the result, the commission has also declared the official cut-off typing test/DEST. Details of error percentage of the candidates in the skill test will be uploaded on the commission website on June 15. Candidates may log in by using their registered ID and password. This facility will be available from June 15 to June 30.

Read | UPSC NDA II 2021 registration process begins: Here’s how to apply

As per the official notification, “The schedule for conduct of document verification will be available on the respective websites of the regional offices of the commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit the website of the respective regional offices of the commission regularly, for further updates.”

Staff Selection Commission had declared result of Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 on 25.02.2020 and thereafter, an additional result was also declared on 27.08.2020 wherein candidates were shortlisted for typing test/Data entry speed test (DEST ).

The SSC had recently postponed the SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 exam due to the surge in the COVID-19 across the country. The SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam was scheduled to be held from May 29-June 7, 2021. The exam was to fill a total of 6506 vacancies.