SSC CHSL 2018 final result declared, check scorecard release date

The Staff Selection Commission today declared the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) final result 2018. Candidates can check their result on the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who cleared all the three tiers as well as document verification and typing test stage have been included in the merit list. A category and post wise list has been released by the commission. Results of 218 candidates have been kept withheld due to suspicious practices.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on October 8. This facility will be available from October 8 to October 31. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on result/marks tab on the candidate dashboard

“If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the Commission or the concerned user department within a period of one year after declaration of result, he/ she must bring this to the notice of the User Department immediately thereafter,” the official notification reads.

Staff Selection Commission had declared result of Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 on February 25, 2020 and thereafter, an additional result was also declared on August 27, 2020 wherein candidates were shortlisted for typing test/Data entry speed test (DEST ).

The commission had recently notified the result declaration dates of various exams. The SSC CGL 2020 tier 1 exam result will be declared on December 11, 2021, as per the latest update. Earlier the commission had notified the CGL declaration date as December 31. The result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level 2019 tier II exam and CHSL 2020 tier 1 exam will be released on September 30 and November 30 respectively.