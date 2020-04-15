SSC CHSL 2018: Committee set-up to inspect UFM-related issue

SSC CHSL teir 2 2018 row: Committee to make final call (Representational image) SSC CHSL teir 2 2018 row: Committee to make final call (Representational image)

As several candidates have raised objection that they have been marked under unfair measures (UFM) for ‘arbitrary’ reasons in the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2018 tier-II exam, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has constituted a commission to look into the matter. Those who are categorised under UFM are rejected and given zero marks in the result, regardless of their performance.

Earlier, candidates have alleged that there is no standard definition for UFM and they have been marked in the category for no reason. The SSC has rejected 4560 candidates and stated UFM as reason. The commission taking cognizance of the matter has issued a notification stating, “Some of the rejected candidates have submitted representations to the Commission requesting for revisiting the decision….The action of the Commission in rejecting 4560 candidates is, as such, in accordance with the instructions of the examination.”

Earlier, candidates had said they have been rejecting for writing imaginary names or addresses in the writing section. The SSC reiterated reasons based on which it rejects candidates and marks them under UFM. It said:

“Candidates are strictly advised not to write any personal identity e.g. name, roll number, mobile number, address, etc inside the answer book.”

“Candidates are strictly advised not to write any personal identity (real or imaginary, e.g. name, roll no, mobile no, address, etc (other than the name and address given in the question) inside the answer book.”

“It has been observed that a majority of candidates have followed the instructions of the Commission meticulously. However, 4560 candidates did not follow the instructions of the Commission and mentioned their identities (real or imaginary, e.g. name, address, mobile number, etc) inside the Answer Books. On the basis of the identities (real or imaginary) inside the answer book, identities of the concerned candidates can be recognized at the evaluation stage and hence all these candidates have been rejected under UFM by awarding zero marks,” the SSC said in an official statement.

