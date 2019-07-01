SSC CHSL 2018: Tier 1 admit card released, how to download via website

SSC CHSL 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination. All those who have registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Advertising

The tier 1 examination will be conducted from July 1 to 26 at various centres across the country.

SSC CHSL 2018 admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link “SSC CHSL Admit Card 2018”

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your email/login id, details and password

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Advertising

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Selection process:

Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer. The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.

About SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.