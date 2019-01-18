SSC CHSL 2018-2019 notification to release tomorrow

SSC CHSL 2019: The Staff Service Commission (SSC) will be releasing the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination 2019 notification tomorrow, as per the schedule released by them last month. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts have to visit the official website of the commission — ssc.nic.in to get more updates on the number of vacancies.

Among the eligibility criteria is that the candidates should be at least 18-year-old as on August 1, 2019 and not older than 27 on the date. The upper age limit is subject to relaxation for reserved categories. There is a fee of Rs 100 which can be paid through SBI challan, SBI net banking or through visa, mastercard, maestro credit or debit card.

SSC CHSL 2019: Selection process

Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.

About SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

