SSC CHSL 2018-19: Notification release date confirmed, check here

SSC CHSL 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission will be releasing the notification of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL 10+2) next week. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the SSC central region said, “The notification for the CHSL 2019 recruitment will be released by Friday, January 25, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.”

The official also mentioned that the SSC CHSL notification may release on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

Eligibility criteria:

The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years as on August 1, 2019. The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 27 years of age.

SSC CHSL 2018-19: Application fee

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100 which can be paid through SBI challan, SBI net banking or through visa, mastercard, maestro credit or debit card.

SSC CHSL 2019: Selection process

Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.

SSC CHSL 2019: Syllabus

General Intelligence (GI): Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Coding and de-coding, Trends, Venn Diagrams, Symbolic/Number Classification, Figural Analogy, Space Orientation, Drawing inferences, Punched hole/pattern-folding & unfolding, Semantic Series, Figural Classification, Word Building, Social Intelligence.

English – Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Homonyms, Idioms and Phrases, Improvement of Sentences, One word substitution, Activea and Passive Voice ,Fill in the Blanks, Spellings, Idioms and Phrases, Narration, Phrases.

General Awareness: Current events, Genreral Awareness, Indian History, Indian Geography, Economics

Quantitative Aptitude

Number systems: Relationship between numbers, Decimal Fractions, Time and Work, Percentages, Profit and Loss, Discount, Square roots, Interest (Simple and Compound), Mixture

Algebra: Follow the Class 10 syllabus

Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry: Follow the Matriculation (Class 10) syllabus

About SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

