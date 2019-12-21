SSC CHSL 2017 final result declared: Check steps to download merit list, salary details

SSC CHSL 2017 result: Check at ssc.nic.in. (Representational image) SSC CHSL 2017 result: Check at ssc.nic.in. (Representational image)

SSC CHSL 2017 final result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the final result for the Combined Higher Secondary (CHS) level 2017 at its official website ssc.nic.in. Out of the 33,966 candidates shortlisted for a skill test and document verification (DV) round, only 21,103 candidates appeared in the DV round.

The result of 9 candidates is kept withheld by the Commission due to pending court cases. The result of the selected candidates along with cut-off is released at the official website.

Selected candidates will be recruited at the posts of LDC, DEO, postal and sorting assistant and court clerk personnel across ministries. The finally selected candidates have cleared a computer-based objective test followed by a descriptive paper and a skill/ typing test. Shortlisted candidates were then called for document verification round.

SSC CHSL 2017 final result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘SSC CHSL 2017 result’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check your roll number

For the post of LDC and JSA, candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1,900. For PA, SA – Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 2400 and those hired at the post of DEO will get remuneration in the pay scale of Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 and grade pay of Rs 2,400.

