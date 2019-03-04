SSC CHS 2019 notification to release tomorrow, exam from July 1

SSC CHS 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the detailed notification for the Combined Higher Secondary (CHS) stage I exam on its website. The SSC had earlier released a calender according to which the application process for SSC CHS will be open till April 5, 2019.

Advertising

Interested candidates will have to apply at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The exam for the same will begin from July 1 and conclude on July 26, 2019.

SSC CHS 2019: Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years as on August 1, 2019. The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 27 years of age.

Education: Candidates must have cleared class 12

SSC CHS 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘SSC CHS 2019..’

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’ to log-in for the first time

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Fill form, upload images and make payment

SSC CHS 2019: Application fee

Application fee of Rs 100 might be applicable

SSC CHS 2019: Selection process

Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.