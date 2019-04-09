Toggle Menu
SSC Chairman Ashim Khurana’s appointment done without an application: activist group

Sharing certain RTI documents, the youth movement "Yuva Halla Bol" demanded removal of Ashim Khurana from the post of SSC Chairman and asserted that CBI investigation in the recruitment scam be expedited.

SSC Chairman Ashim Khurana. Image source: ANI

An activist group Tuesday alleged that Staff Selection Commission (SSC) chairman Ashim Khurana was not only granted extension in violation of rules but also appointed to the post without an application. Sharing certain RTI documents, the youth movement “Yuva Halla Bol” demanded removal of Khurana from the post of SSC Chairman and asserted that CBI investigation in the recruitment scam be expedited.

Students have been demanding Khurana’s resignation due to alleged paper leaks last year. “Not only his extension was illegal and in violation of rules but also his appointment.

“In a list of applicants for the post that we have got through an RTI, his name is not there and (his name is) neither in the list of shortlisted candidates or among those recommended for the post by selection panel,” Yuva Halla Bol leader Anupam told reporters here. Khurana did not respond when contacted.

Activist Yogendra Yadav, who is part of the group, had last week alleged that the cabinet committee on appointments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regularised the extension of Khurana by amending rules retrospectively even after concerned officers in UPSC and Law Ministry expressed written objection terming it unconstitutional.

