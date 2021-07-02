SSC reschedules CHSL, CGL 2021 and CPO SI 2019 exams 

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to reschedule several examinations due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. The list of exams that have been rescheduled includes Sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II) 2019, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 and Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020.

The commission has released fresh dates for SSC CHSL Exam 2021, SSC CGL Exam 2021 and SSC CPO SI Paper 2 2019 in its official notice.

The Sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II) 2019 will be held on July 26, 2021. Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) will be held from August 4-12 for the remaining candidates. The Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 will be held from August 13-24.

“The schedule is subject to the prevailing Covid-19 conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, read the official notice.

SSC CHSL examination was scheduled to be held from April 12 to 27 and the exam scheduled from April 20 was postponed. The SSC CGL Tier-I Computer Based Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021 (CGL Exam 2021) was to be held from May 29 to June 7. The SSC SI Paper 2 Exam was scheduled to be held on July 12 for all the candidates who qualified in SSC SI Paper 1 2020.