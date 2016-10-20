SSC CGLE 2016 conducted in fair manner: Chairman

SSC CGLE 2016: Out of 38.04 lakh registered candidates, about 14.99 lakh appeared for the exam SSC CGLE 2016: Out of 38.04 lakh registered candidates, about 14.99 lakh appeared for the exam

Amid rumours over alleged CGLE 2016 paper leak, Staff Selection Commission’s chairman Ashim Khurana has clarified that “examination has been conducted in a transparent, free and fair manner.” SSC has earlier notified that it will re-conduct examination of the second shift (batch-II) of the CGLE Tier-I which was held on August 27, 2016.

The chairman also mentioned about an incident that happened at one of the exam venues in Bhagalpur, which was “effectively neutralised at its inception stage and had a ‘zero impact’ on the entire examination process”.

SSC has successfully completed the conduct of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I)-2016 in computer based mode of examination from August 27 to September 11, 2016. This examination was conducted at Srinagar on September 25, 2016. The tentative date for re-examination is October 27, 2016.

Out of 38.04 lakh registered candidates, about 14.99 lakh candidates in 44 batches actually appeared in the examination in 96 cities across the country.

Read: SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2016: Result to release on November 8,

The result for CGLE (Tier-I) 2016 is likely to be declared on November 8, 2016 and CGLE (Tier-II) 2016 would be tentatively held from November 30, 2016 to December 2, 2016.

Earlier, the SSC CGLE exam was scheduled to be held on May 8 and 22. But was postponed and will now be conducted on August 27 to September 4, 2016 and from September 6, 2016 to September 11.

In 2013, about 12 lakh candidates took the CGLE. This number rose to 14 lakh in 2014 and stands at a whopping 17 lakh in 2015.

For more news on SSC CGLE, click here

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd