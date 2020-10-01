SSC CGL 2018 Tier-III result declared, here’s how to check

SSC CGL tier-III result is available at ssc.nic.in. File

SSC CGL 2018 Tier-III Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier- III recruitment exam 2018. A total of 41,803 candidates who had appeared in the CGL exam can check the result through the website- ssc.nic.in. The merit list is available at the website. The recruitment exam was held on December 29 last year.

According to SSC, “The candidates who score minimum qualifying marks, as fixed by the Commission, in Tier-III Examination will be eligible to appear in Skill Tests and Document Verification. Based on the aggregate performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in Document Verification and Skill Tests i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST)”. For Tier-III examination, minimum qualifying marks has been fixed as 33 for all categories.

The commission will soon upload the marks of the qualified/ disqualified candidates, it will be available at the website- ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL tier-III result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with a list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates have to appear in the document verification process, the schedule for which will be available on the website soon. “The schedule for CPT/DEST/Document Verification of the qualified candidates will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. Qualified/eligible candidates, who do not receive call letters, should contact the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission immediately,” as per the statement.

