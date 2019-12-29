SSC CGL Tier III 2018: Candidates, expert’s reactions; check paper analysis

SSC CGL Tier III exam 2018 was held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 SSC CGL Tier III exam 2018 was held on Sunday, December 29, 2019

SSC CGL Tier III exam 2018: The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Tier III examination on Sunday. The candidates who appeared in the examination said there was no question on precis, and the essay topic was different from the previous years where questions on various government projects were asked.

The paper was of 100 marks and contained questions on Essay, Letter Writing or Precis. But this time, the questions came on essay and letter writing.

SSC CGL Tier III exam 2018: Check paper analysis

Candidates’ reactions

A CGL aspirant Shubham Kumar Singh said, “The paper was moderate, as the questions on both the essay and letter portions were on current issues. Both the questions contain 50 marks each.”

Another CGL candidate Mekhla Banerjee said, “The essay topic was slightly unfamiliar as the questions are mainly asked on government programmes, but this year the question was on- ‘Importance of education in present time’, and the question on Letter writing was on ‘Letter to a restaurant manager regarding poor service in quality of food.”

The maximum word limit for the essay was 250, and letter writing was 150.

Expert’s analysis

Indrajit Banerjee from Roy’s institute, Kolkata said, “As the precis writing is quite scoring, many candidates prepare for it. As the question on precis did not come in the paper, lots of candidates of shift 1 who have problems in language and writing skills will fail to get good marks in the paper.” The teacher also mentioned that in every competitive exam, descriptive questions always carry options, unlikely in CGL exams, there were no optional questions. The optional questions help a candidate to prepare well according to their choice.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released vacancies for around 11,271 posts. The post wise vacancies for the CGL recruitment examination 2018 is available at the website- ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV i.e. for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

