SSC CGL tier-III 2020: Follow these preparation hacks to crack exam

Follow these last minute preparation tips to crack SSC CGL tier-III 2020. Image source: Shared by Aglasem

SSC CGL tier-III 2020: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct tier-III stages of the Combined Graduate Level exam in November 2020. Having postponed the exam to tackle the aftermaths of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission is conducting the CGL exam on November 22.

With only a few days left before the exam, SSC CGL admit card for tier-III is already out at the official website — ssc.nic.in. One must note that the tier-III exam is a little different from the conventional objective type question paper of the first two stages. Instead, the tier-III exam is for a descriptive paper in English or Hindi.

As per the official notification, the SSC CGL syllabus of the tier-III exam consists of writing essay, precis, letter, application etc. Candidates will have to complete the paper in a duration of an hour only. The paper carries a total of 100 marks. Evidently, the type of questions is easily understandable from its description. The CGL tier-III paper consists of questions based on descriptive writing in the English/ Hindi language. Therefore, the last-minute preparations have to be a little unconventional as well.

One of the most recommended practices is to ensure that one is aware of the trends of the commission during the previous few years. The official notification of CGL only indicates that the paper will be based on essay, precis, letter, application writing. The answer to this confusion lies in the previous year question papers of CGL exam. Candidates are advised to refer to the SSC CGL previous year papers to get acquainted with the type and nature of the questions asked and thus, prepare well for the exam during the last few days.

While scanning through the previous year papers of CGL exam, one of the most important aspects of preparations is to note the topics that have been chosen by the commission for essay, precis, letter writing during the last few years. For example, topics like finance and economy, environmental concern, technology, politics, governance, social issues etc are common in the CGL tier-III exam. Candidates are advised to note such topics and do their background check of such topics. In this way, candidates will be armed with facts and figures to better the content of their writing in the exam hall.

Unlike many educational institutes that switched to online proctored methods of conducting exams this year, the Staff Selection Commission has not deviated from the conventional pen and paper-based tier-III exam pattern. In this exam, candidates have to physically write their answers. Which brings one to conclude that the practice of writing is very essential to ace this stage of the exam. During the last few days left before the exam, candidates are advised to practice writing extensively. Besides other advantages, writing practice can help enrich vocabulary and sentence structure.

Another simple yet effective last-minute preparation tip is to read a newspaper every day. Candidates must do this in order to remain updated on events of national importance and other important current affairs. If possible, one can always go back and check on the recent events of national importance during the last year or so. In other words, candidates should brush up their knowledge of current affairs as it is a commonly chosen topic in the exam. With such preparations, it can be safely expected that candidates can qualify the exam and get shortlisted in the final merit lists of CGL 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd