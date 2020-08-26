SSC CGL Tier-III exam 2019 to be held on November 22

Check result at ssc.nic.in. Representational image/ file

SSC CGL tier-III result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Tier-III examination 2019 on November 22. All the candidates who have qualified tier I will be eligible to appear for tier II and tier III. Meanwhile, the commission will also announce the result of CGL 2018 soon.

The Combined Graduate Level exam (CGL) 2018 result was expected to be released on May 8 but was postponed. The new date for SSC CGL is yet to be announced.

SSC CGL paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV i.e. for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

The Staff Selection Commission has earlier announced the result dates for several recruitment exams including junior engineer, multi tasking (non-technical) staff exam, among others. The first result to be released will be of junior engineer recruitment paper II which will be out in September. The multi-tasking non-technical staff recruitment exam results will be announced in October.

