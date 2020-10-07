SSC CGL tier-III 2018: Candidates can download scorecard, here’s how

SSC CGL tier III exam 2018 result at ssc.nic.in (Source: Screengrab)

SSC CGL tier-III 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the individual scores for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-III exam. The result of the same was declared earlier. A total of 41,803 candidates who had appeared in the CGL exam held in December can now check their individual scores at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The result will remain active till October 30. Candidates may check their marks by using their registration number or roll number and registered password. For tier-III examination, the minimum qualifying marks have been fixed as 33 for all categories. Those who clear the exam will have to appear for skill tests and document verification. The schedule for the next round fo exams is not announced yet and is expected to be released soon.

Read | Over 93,500 data science jobs vacant in India: Report

SSC CGL tier-III 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on the result link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will be available, download

Meanwhile, SSC had released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2019 at its regional websites. The commission will conduct the CHSL tier-I 2019 exam from October 12 onwards across India. Through the exam, candidates will be selected for the posts of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant, sorting assistant, and data entry operator.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd