SSC CGL Tier-II exams 2018: Important update for candidates, check now

SSC CGL Tier-II exams 2018: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2018 from September 11 to 14, 2019.

The commission on Monday in its release advised every candidates to carry a photo identity card having the date of birth, else they will be barred from appearing in the examination.

“If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must

carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth,” the commission mentioned.

“In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and

the photo ID/the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not

be allowed to appear in the examination,” read the notification.

A total of 1,58,989 candidates will appear for the tier-II recruitment examinations. Around 1,50,396 candidates qualified for various posts, 15,162 for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Accounts Officer, 8,578 candidates for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The SSC CGL satge II admit card is available to download now. The candidates can download it through the website- ssc.nic.in.

Those who clear the Tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test. Candidates in group B will get hired at a pay band of Rs 9300 – Rs 34800 and those in group C are hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

