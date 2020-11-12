SSC CGL tier-II 2020: Follow these last minute preparation hacks to crack exam

SSC 2020: Preparation hacks to crack SSC CGL tier-II exam. Image source: Shared by Aglasem

SSC CGL tier-II exam 2020: The Staff Selection Commission’s Combined Graduate Level exam is one of the most popular government recruitment tests. It is conducted once a year to fill up vacancies in group B and group C level posts in various government ministries and departments. SSC CGL tier II are three-stage exams which are scheduled to begin in just one week. The qualifiers of the tier-I exam have now entered the last minute preparation stage.

SSC CGL tier-II exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 15 to 18. The SSC CGL tier-II admit cards are already available for download at the official website of SSC through the candidate login. During the last few days, instead of core topics, candidates are advised to shift their focus on learning important formulas, theories, and rules for the quantitative aptitude test. In addition, candidates can learn short cut tricks to solve quantitative aptitude problems quickly.

Referring to the SSC CGL syllabus and scheme of exam of the tier II stage, it exhibits a more detailed structure compared to the first stage exam. Although various educational institutes conducted online proctored exams because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, however, the SSC is sticking to their centre-based online exam for three papers. Now that only the last few days are left for the exam, candidates must brush up their techniques for speed and accuracy, revision of important topics and practising quantitative aptitude problems.

The first two papers – quantitative ability (100 questions), language and comprehension (200 questions) are common, while paper III on statistics (100 questions) and paper IV on finance, accounts, economics and governance (100 questions) are post-dependent. Thus, before the last-minute revisions, candidates are required to understand exactly what they have to study.

Once known, candidates must refer to short notes that they took during early preparations and revise important facts and figures. For the language section, candidates can do a revision for the vocabulary part during the last few days.

During the last few days, candidates are advised to strategise their revision schedule in a manner that allows them to improve the overall number of good attempts. For example, paper-II on language and comprehension consists of the maximum number of questions. Candidates are allowed only 120 minutes to solve this section.

Thus, working on one’s speed and accuracy in solving this paper is of crucial importance during the last few days. Candidates are advised to refer to SSC CGL previous year papers and solved question banks for this part. Additionally, one should also develop a specific understanding of grammar and language comprehension to get the highest marks in this section.

Candidates should also focus on the practice intensive quantitative ability part during the last few days. Referring to popular free mock tests and previous year question papers, some of the most important and high scoring topics in this section include number systems, profit and loss, geometry and mensuration, algebra, trigonometry and heights & distances.

The more one practices from solved papers and undertakes mock tests for this section, the higher are the chances of improving the number of good attempts. Candidates have to answer all the 100 questions in a duration of 120 minutes. Focus on revising the most important topics repeated in the last few years to ace this section.

Besides the common part I and part II papers, candidates also have to take the test for statistics (for statistical investigator post) and finance, accounts, economics, and governance (for assistant audit officer in C and AG). As these papers are dependent on the chosen post, therefore, candidates must strategise their preparations accordingly.

SSC releases the answer keys after the exam which means that candidates can utilise last year’s answer keys and question papers to have a specific idea about the type and nature of the questions asked in these parts. Another important last minute tip is to focus on memorising important formulas, problem-solving techniques, and other important factual data for the exam.

Particularly for the quantitative ability part, sharp memory of arithmetic formula, trigonometric ratios, and identities etc. are very important. Candidates must also go through rules of English grammar and sentence creation to easily address the language paper. In conclusion, during these last few days, one must be focused on how to improve the number of good attempts and secure a place in the final merit lists of SSC CGL tier-II exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd