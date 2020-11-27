SSC CGL tier-II answer key 2020 released, here’s how to check

SSC CGL tier-II answer key available at ssc.nic.in. Representational image/ file

SSC CGL tier-II answer key 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the CGL tier-II recruitment exam. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check and download the answer key through the website- ssc.nic.in.

The candidates can also raise their objections on answer key from November 27 to December 2 by paying a sum of Rs 100. “Representations received after 6 pm on December 2 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.,” the notification mentioned.

SSC CGL tier-II answer key 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will open, read instructions and click on the link at the end

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key, question paper and response sheet will be available at the dashboard.

The answer key for JHT, SHT Hindi Pradhyapak has also been released, and available at the official website. The exam was earlier held from November 15 to 18 for recruitment to 8,582 vacant posts. The major vacancies are with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom which counts 2,159 vacancies.

