SSC CGL Tier-II answer key 2020 released: Check how to download

SSC CGL tier-II answer key 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Tier-II Final Answer Key 2020 today i.e, May 5, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) Tier-II 2020 can check and download the answer key through the official website — ssc.nic.in.

The SSC computer-based examination for the CGLE, 2020 Tier-II was conducted by the commission at different centres all over the country.

SSC CGL Tier-II Final Answer Key 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of SSC — ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘SSC CGL Tier II Final Answer Key 2020’ link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the link provided to download the final answer key.

Step 4: Fill the required details and click on submit.

Step 5: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save a copy of the answer key for future reference.

As directed by the commission, the candidates may take a printout of their respective question papers along with the final answer keys by using the official link. However, candidates should remember that this facility will be available for the candidates for a period from May 5 to June 4, 2022, till 4 pm.