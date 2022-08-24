SSC CGL Tier II 2021 answer keys released: How to download

SSC CGL Tier II Answer Keys 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the tentative answer keys for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2021. The recruitment exam SSC CGL Tier II was held on August 8 and 10, 2022.

The candidates can raise objections/ representations in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from August 24. to August 28 by 6 pm. Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.

SSC CGL Tier II answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2021′

Step 3: A PDF will open up.

Step 4: After reading the circular, scroll towards the end to find a link for the answer key and response sheet.

Step 5: From the dropdown menu, select ‘Combined Graduate Level examination, 2020 Tier-II’, and click on ‘submit’.

Step 6: Press ‘click here’ and login by filling in your roll number and password.

Step 7: Answer keys and response sheets will be displayed on the screen.

The Staff Selection Commission declared Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL) on July 4. SSC every year conducts CGL to fill various government posts including — Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, and others