SSC CGL tier-II 2020: COVID-19 guidelines, important instructions to follow on exam day

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL tier II) exam from November 15. The candidates who will appear for the test need to follow certain COVID-19 related guidelines such as wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers and other necessary instructions. The admit card is also available to download at the regional websites.

The CGL tier-II exam will have four papers — paper I will be quantitative abilities, paper-II will be English language and comprehension, paper III will be statistics, and paper-IV will be general studies (finance and economics). SSC CGL will be held in computer-based mode and students will get two hours to solve each paper. Each paper will carry 200 marks.

SSC CGL tier-II 2020: COVID-19 guidelines, follow these important instructions

1. Candidates should wear their own face mask and are advised to carry their own bottle of sanitiser as well as their own transparent bottle of water.

2. Candidates need to maintain a space of at least six feet from each other at all times. Queue manager/ropes and floor marks will be arranged outside the test centre. Candidates are to follow the instructions provided by test centre staff.

3. The candidates required to sanitise their hands before entry into the centre. The candidate also needs to undertake the COVID-19 self-declaration.

4. Do not forget to carry your admit card and photo ID at the examination venue in any case. Keep in mind that no softcopy of admit card in cell phones will be accepted for verification at the centre. You won’t be allowed to appear for the paper in case you forget it.

5. There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

6. The mental condition is quite important during the pandemic. Try to be happy. Meditate or spend time with your family a night before.

