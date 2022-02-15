scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
SSC CGL Tier-II 2020 answer key: Last date for raising objections extended

Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website — ssc.nic.in — to access the answer key and response sheet.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
February 15, 2022 6:23:39 pm
SSC CGL 2020, SSC CGLCandidates will have to pay Rs. 100 per question/answer challenged. (Representative image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the time limit for raising objection to tentative answer keys of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2020 for two more days i.e. February 17, 2022 up to 6 pm.

“In continuation to write- up dated 11.02.2022 regarding uploading of tentative answer keys along with question paper of the candidates who appeared in Tier-II of CGLE 2020, time limit for raising objection to tentative answer keys, if any, is hereby extended for two more days i.e. 17.02.2022 upto 6.00 PM,” the official notice read.

SSC CGL 2020 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2020′

Step 3: A PDF will open up in a new window or tab.

Step 4: After reading the circular, scroll towards the end to find a link for answer key and response sheet.

Step 5: From the dropdown menu, select ‘Combined Graduate Level examination, 2020 Tier-II’, and click on ‘submit’.

Step 6: Press ‘click here’ and login by filling in your roll number and password.

Step 7: Answer keys and response sheets will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 per question/answer challenged.

Meanwhile, the commission is likely to announce the final result of SSC CGL 2019 exam today i;e on February 15. In the result calendar released by the commission, SSC notified the tentative result dates of certain pending exams.

