SSC CGL tier-II 2020 analysis: ‘Difficulty level moderate’, say candidates and experts

Check paper analysis of CGL tier-II. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational

SSC CGL tier-II 2020 analysis: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) tier 2 exam from today and will be held till November 18. The candidates who have appeared on the day one rated the paper as moderate, and was similar to 2018 exam.

Subhas Gupta, a tier 2 aspirant rated the quant section as moderate, with a combination of good mix of arithmetic and advanced mathematics. “The paper was not difficult however some questions from the advanced mathematics were slightly tough to crack. Moreover, the candidates can easily answer 75 to 80 questions,” he said.

LIVE UPDATES | Paper analysis of CGL tier-II

Another candidate Shipra Goel said, “The paper followed the previous year pattern, and it was easy, with some questions required more time to solve. The candidates can easily answer 75 to 80 questions.” As per experts, the difficulty level of the questions ranged from easy to moderate. “The paper follows the pattern of 2018, and it covers equivalently the sections of arithmetic, advanced mathematics. The paper was more or less moderate, and 80 per cent can be considered as good attempt,” said Abhishek Patil, CEO Oliveboard.

Read | SSC CGL tier-II 2020: COVID-19 guidelines, important instructions to follow on exam day

Due to COVID-19, the candidates have to go through lots of precautions, however most of them are happy at the arrangements at the exam centre. Shipra said, “The preparations at the exam centre was well, and social distancing, other COVID guidelines were maintained at the exam centre. I personally did not face any difficulties, and was provided with face masks as mine was lost on the way to exam.” A total of 8,582 vacant posts will be filled through this ongoing recruitment drive. The major vacancies are with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC) which counts 2,159. The candidates who will qualify the tier 2 exam will appear for tier 3 which will be held in pen-and-paper mode.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd