SSC CGL Tier-I result date released: Only 32.23% candidates appeared for exam

SSC CGL tier-I 2018 result date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the result for the tier-I combined graduate level exam (CGLE) 2018 on September 20, 2019. The exam was conducted from June 4 to June 13. A total of 25.97 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which only 8.37 lakh appeared.

At several venues, the problem of ‘slow server’ was reported during the June 6 exam for which a revised exam was conducted on June 19, 2019. The exam was conducted across 326 venues in 21 shifts across 131 cities and 33 union territories. Once declared, the result will be available at ssc.nic.in.

Various group B and C posts across government departments and organisations are to be filled through this recruitment. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test. Candidates in group B will get hired at a pay band of Rs 9300 – Rs 34800 and those in group C are hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

