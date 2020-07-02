SSC CGL Tier-I result 2019 declared: How to check

SSC CGL Tier-I result 2019: Check result at ssc.nic.in. Image source: Representational image/ file SSC CGL Tier-I result 2019: Check result at ssc.nic.in. Image source: Representational image/ file

SSC CGL Tier-I result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the tier-I exam for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL). The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the official website- ssc.nic.in. The tier 1 exam was conducted in March.

Those who have qualified in the exam will be eligible to appear for SSC CGL tier 2 which will be conducted from October 14 to 17, 2020. The result declaration and exam were postponed from their scheduled time due to lockdown.

The candidates can check the result through the website- ssc.nic.in. Click on the result link. A pdf with a list of selected candidates will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference. The results of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) exam has been announced.

A total of 8,582 vacant posts will be filled through this ongoing recruitment drive. The major vacancies are with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC) which counts 2,159. The candidates who will qualify the tier 2 exam will appear for tier 3 which will be held in pen and paper mode.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, several exams including CGL, combined higher secondary level exam (CHSL) tier-I 2019, junior engineer exam, stenographer grade C and D exam, skill test for CHSL 2019, and the exam for selection post-VIII 2020 are pending. The results for Junior Engineer (JE), Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) exam paper-II, and Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) for tier-III exam of 2018 and tier-I exam for 2019 are yet to announce.

