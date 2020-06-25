SSC CGL Tier-I result 2019 Date: SSC to announce result this month

SSC CGL Tier-I result 2019: Check result at ssc.nic.in SSC CGL Tier-I result 2019: Check result at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier-I result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the results for the tier-I exam for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) this month. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the official website- ssc.nic.in. The results of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) exam has been announced soon.

Those who clear the round will be shortlisted for the tier-II level exam. The CGL tier-II exam was conducted from October 14 to 17. SSC has not announced the result date, however, in a notification, they said they are planning to release CGL Tier I result this month.

SSC CGL Tier-I result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with list of selected candidates will appear on screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, several exams including CGL, combined higher secondary level exam (CHSL) tier-I 2019, junior engineer exam, stenographer grade C and D exam, skill test for CHSL 2019, and the exam for selection post-VIII 2020 are pending.

The results for Junior Engineer (JE), Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) exam paper-II, and Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) for tier-III exam of 2018 and tier-I exam for 2019 are yet to announce.

