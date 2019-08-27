SSC CGL Tier-I marks uploaded: Here’s how to check

SSC CGL tier-I result mark sheet: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released individual marks scored by candidates for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-I exam 2018 at its official website, ssc.nic.in. The individual score will be available till September 25 and candidates need to download the same before the deadline.
The SSC CGL tier-I result 2018 was declared on August 20. The exam was conducted from June 4 to June 13. A total of 25.97 lakh candidates registered for the recruitment test, out of which, only 8.37 lakh appeared. Those who clear the Tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test.
SSC CGL tier-I marks 2018: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link SSC CGL mark sheet
Step 3: A PDF will open, click on the link at the end
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 5: Log-in using credentials
Step 6: Mark sheet will appear, download
Various group B and C posts across government departments and organisations are to be filled through this recruitment. Candidates in group B will get hired at a pay band of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800 and those in group C are hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.