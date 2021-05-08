SSC defers CGL Tier-I, CHSL exam; Constable (GD) notification release postponed

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Friday postponed the SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 exam due to the surge in the COVID-19 across the country. The SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam was scheduled to be held from May 29-June 7, 2021. The exam was to fill a total of 6506 vacancies.

The exam has now been deferred till further orders. The official dates can be checked on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The commission released a notice on its official website announcing the deferment of the exams until further notice.

Read | SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI 2019 exams postponed, new dates soon

Apart from the SSC CGL 2020 exam, the commission has also postponed the SSC CHSL 2020 Tier 1 exam for candidates who opted for their centres in West Bengal. The SSC CHSL exam was set to be held during May 21-22, 2021.

The release of the SSC Constable (GD) 2021 notification has also been postponed. The notification for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles was scheduled to be released in the first week of May 2021.

The fresh dates of postponed examinations and notification of examination will be announced by the commission after assessing the situation.