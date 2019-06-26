SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2018: Released, how to download via website

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2018-2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released the answer keys for the CGL Tier-I recruitment examination. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the answer key through the website ssc.nic.in.

The candidates can raise objection till June 30, 2019 by paying a sum of Rs 100. “Representation in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 26.06.2019 (5.00 PM) to 30.06.2019 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5.00 PM on 30.06.2019 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” mentioned the official notification.

SSC CGL Tier-I answer key 2018 released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file containing answer keys will be released

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The final answer key will be released any time in July.

The result will be released on August 20. The exam was conducted from June 4 to June 13. A total of 25.97 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which only 8.37 lakh appeared.

