SSC CGL Tier-I 2019, JHT results this month

SSC CGL tier-I 2019 result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result for the tier-I exam for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) exam in June.

Those who clear the round will be shortlisted for the tier-II level exam. The CGL tier-II exam is scheduled to be held from October 14 to 17 while the JHT tier-I exams for 2020 will be held on October 6, as per the revised calendar released by the SSC.

The exact dates of the results are yet to be announced. “The schedule of the declaration of remaining results will be intimated in due course subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” SSC said in an official notice.

Several exams including CGL, combined higher secondary level exam (CHSL) tier-I 2019, junior engineer exam, stenographer grade C and D exam, skill test for CHSL 2019, and the exam for selection post-VIII 2020 are pending. These exams were postponed due to the coronavirus.

While postponing the exams, SSC had said that at least one month’s time will be given to candidates between the date of exam and announcement in order to allow them time to prepare. The revised dates for the exams has been recently released. Check the new SSC recruitment calendar here.

The results for Junior Engineer (JE), Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) exam paper-II, and Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) for tier-III exam of 2018 and tier-I exam for 2019 are pending.

Meanwhile, the SSC has recently launched a Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG). It is a mobile-based app. It is available for both Android and iOS. Candidates can get the latest updates related to the commission from the app.

