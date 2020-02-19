SSC CGL tier-I 2019 application status released: Here’s how to check

SSC CGL 2019 application status at regional websites. (Screengrab) SSC CGL 2019 application status at regional websites. (Screengrab)

SSC CGL tier-I 2019 application status: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status for the Combined Graudate Level (CGL) tier-I examination. Admit cards will be released for candidates whose application has been accepted. As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, the admit card will be available in the last week of February.

Candidates who had applied for the recruitment exam can check their SSC CGL 2019 application status at the regional websites, sscer.org, sscwr.org etc. In case an application has been rejected, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the recruitment exam, as per rules. The SSC CGL tier-I exm 2019 will be conducted from March 2 to 11, 2020.

SSC CGL 2019 application status: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official regional website

Step 2: Click on application status link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Status will appear

Those who clear all the exams will be hired at the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ offices of the government of India. Those selected for a group B post will be hired at a salary between Rs 9,300 to 34,800; for group C level posts, the salary will be in the range of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

SSC CGL 2019: Exam pattern

The SSC CGL 2019 exam will have a total of 100 questions each for two marks. For every wrong answer, 0.50 marks will be deducted. The total marks for the exam will be 200. It will be held for a duration of two hours. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and the skill test. The SSC CGL tier-II exam will have four papers — quantitative abilities, English language and comprehension, statistics, and general studies.

