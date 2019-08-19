SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 results likely tomorrow

SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 results: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to declare the results of the tier-I examinations 2018 on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 8.37 lakh appeared for the SSC examination that was conducted from June 4 to 13, 2019. The exam was conducted across 326 venues in 21 shifts across 131 cities and 33 union territories. Once declared, the result will be available at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Various group B and C posts across government departments and organisations are to be filled through this recruitment. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test. Candidates in group B will get hired at a pay band of Rs 9300 – Rs 34800 and those in group C are hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

